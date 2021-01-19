What will President-elect Biden’s international agenda look like?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office in less than 40 hours. That change in American leadership will bring change to the rest of the world.

Former Ambassador Howard Gutman joined NewsNation Monday to look at what the Biden presidency may mean for America’s standing in the world.

Gutman was an ambassador to Belgium under President Barack Obama.

He discussed the differences and similarities of the Trump administration’s policies.

Watch the full discussion in the player above.