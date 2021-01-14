Workers unload moving trucks at the White House ahead of Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The presidential transition is underway. With less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated, workers were spotted outside the White House and Old Executive Office Building unloading and carrying out boxes on Wednesday.

Movers unloaded stacks of empty boxes from a truck parked in front of the Old Executive Office Building, which houses hundreds of offices of White House and federal officials. Workers were also seen loading boxes and other items from the West Wing into the trunk of nearby cars.

White House advisor Peter Navarro was also seen leaving the West Wing with a framed photograph of Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on Wednesday, Jan. 20.