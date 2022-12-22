Is trouble brewing between Biden and Harris?

(NewsNation) — A new book suggests tension between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Journalist Chris Whipple’s new book “Fight of His Life” chronicles the first two years of the Biden presidency. Biden reportedly called Harris a “work in progress” in the early months of the administration. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff also reportedly annoyed Biden by complaining that his wife’s assignments were not helping her politically.

Whipple isn’t the only journalist to report on tensions between the pair. A book from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns also reported conflicts between Biden and Harris, describing the pair as friendly but not close and saying Jill Biden disapproved of her husband’s choice of running mate.

Martin and Burns also reported Harris complaining she had been given an impossible portfolio, as the administration tasked her with federal voting rights and immigration. Biden’s communications director reportedly suggested it wasn’t the VP’s staff at fault for failures, saying Harris had fallen short of expectations before.

There are also reports that those around Harris feel she isn’t being adequately prepared for her political future, including the possibility of being nominated for a presidential run. Vice presidents are often groomed for a future presidential role, but the portfolio Harris has taken on has lacked leadership roles.

As the first woman and the first black person to hold the role, Harris is in many ways under a microscope, with less room to make errors than previous vice presidents.

The White House has denied any reports of tension between the two offices.