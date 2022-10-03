Trump admin records still missing, National Archives says

(NewsNation) — The National Archives and Records Administration says it is still missing some records from the Trump administration.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has refused to turn over the messages from his unofficial account without a grant of immunity. The Justice Department sued Navarro for the documents in August, noting that he does not deny that he had the unofficial account or that the messages are the property of the U.S. government.

The National Archives, with the help of the Justice Department and FBI, has recovered hundreds of presidential records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over the last year, including dozens of classified documents.

Disputes over the status of the Mar-a-Lago documents has resulted in an ongoing legal battle between the DOJ and Trump. Following Judge Aileen Cannon’s recent decision to extend the timeline of the case, it is now expected to drag into 2023.