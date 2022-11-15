(NewsNation) — Both parties are gearing up for another presidential run by former President Donald Trump.

Political analysts expect Trump to officially say what his plans are during a big announcement Tuesday night.

“There’s nothing like a Trump tease to bring people to the screen to watch it,” Michael Caputo, former spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services under Trump, said on a panel during Morning in America. “I think the American people, they’re going to get exactly what they expected, and that is Donald Trump, announcing his reelection.”

Michael LaRosa, former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said another Trump run would be a “gift” for Democrats, especially after the midterm elections, where Republicans, including those backed by the former president, didn’t do as well as expected.

“The more we’re talking about him, the more than media’s talking about him, the better it is for Democrats,” LaRosa said.

Republicans, LaRosa said, will have to decide if they want to follow Trump “down another losing path” in 2024.

“I just don’t understand why they would want to support somebody who keeps losing elections for them,” he said.

In response, Caputo said he would also love to see a rematch between Biden and Trump.

“Joe Biden is not going to be able to campaign from his basement this time around,” Caputo said.

