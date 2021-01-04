Trump awarding Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is set to present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to two congressional allies, California Rep. Devin Nunes and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, with just over two weeks left in his term.
A White House official confirmed that Trump would present Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.
The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been an ardent backer of Trump’s during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president’s 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House.
The award, established by President John F. Kennedy, recognizes those who have made an “especially meritorious contribution” to national security, world peace or ”cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
Jordan is expected to receive the award next week. Trump’s intent to present the award to the lawmakers was first reported by The Washington Post.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. All reporting by AP writers Zeke Miller and Mary Clare Jalonick.