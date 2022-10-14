Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee after subpoena demand

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 House Committee in a letter made public Friday, calling the committee’s members “highly partisan political hacks and thugs” after they unanimously voted to subpoena him on Thursday.

In a scathing 14-page memo addressed to committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the former president reiterated unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen, criticized the “unselect committee’s” television ratings and called the entire process a “charade” and “witch hunt.”

The letter did not say whether Trump intends to testify or not, although experts say it’s highly unlikely.

Former Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree told NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on Thursday that the chances of Trump testifying are “somewhere between zero and zero.”

Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.