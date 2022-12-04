Trump calls for suspension of Constitution

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump called for the suspension of the Constitution on social media Saturday.

The message comes ahead of a heated runoff race for Georgia’s Senate seat, with Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Both parties have poured massive amounts of resources into the race, which will help determine whether the Democrats hold a full majority in the Senate.

On his social media network, Truth Social, Trump cited Twitter files released by Elon Musk as well as false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election. He called for all rules and regulations to be suspended to return him to office, including the Constitution.

The Twitter files included controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and a decision by Twitter to limit the spread of the story. Originally reported by the New York Post, the story included allegations that emails found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden showed him using his influence to connect his father, then vice president, to a Ukrainian businessman.

At the time, there were concerns over the authenticity of the laptop’s content, though major news networks were later able to verify some of the emails.

The White House condemned Trump’s comments, calling the Constitution “sacrosanct.”

This latest Trump controversy comes on the heels of his dinner with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, a move even his allies have denounced.

Trump announced his intention to seek another term as president in the 2024 election earlier this year, but some prominent Republicans appear to be gearing up to challenge the former president in hopes of moving the party in a new direction.