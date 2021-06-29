Trump calls former AG Barr ‘spineless’ after book quote surfaces

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former president Donald Trump called his former attorney general, William Barr “spineless” after Barr discredited claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

All of this comes after excerpts from a book by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl became public. Barr told Karl he quickly soured on Trump’s claims the election was stolen from him.

“We realized from the beginning it was just bulls—,” Barr said.

Trump wrote Barr, his one time ally, wasn’t strong enough to stand up against lawmakers on the matter. Trump called Barr a “D.C. swamp creature,” “afraid” and “weak”.

The former president said he’d actually lost faith in his attorney general well before the election – a view the president hadn’t expressed publicly.

Barr claimed Trump pressured him to look into claims of voter fraud, but the attorney general said he stood firm and told the president there was nothing to those claims.

Many Republicans in Washington are siding with Trump in another show of faith for his impact on their ability to win elections next year and beyond.

Second ranking House Republican Steve Scalise and Congressman Jim Jordan both told NewsNationNow.com they shared Trump’s frustration with Barr.

“He was the head of the Justice Department and we still, here we are now almost July and we were supposed to have the Durham report a year ago and we don’t,” Jordan said. “So I think there’s justifiable frustration on the part of a lot of Americans.”

The Durham report is an investigation led by federal prosecutor John Durham into whether the Obama-era FBI overstepped its bounds by investigating the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

Barr ensured Durham would be retained by the Biden administration by making him a special counsel in October.