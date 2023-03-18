Trump claims he will be arrested Tuesday in hush money case

Former President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

(NewsNation) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is claiming he will be arrested on Tuesday as a New York prosecutor eyes charges in a hush money case.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE (sic),” point to the former commander-in-chief’s upcoming arrest, Trump alleged on Truth Social Saturday.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote.

In the post, Trump said there is “no crime” that is able to be proven, and encouraged those reading what he wrote to “protest, take our nation back!”

Repeating lies about a stolen 2020 presidential election, Trump used language that evoked the message he sent that preceded the Jan. 6 riot, when his supporters broke through the doors and windows of the U.S. Capitol building, and left officers beaten and bloodied.

New York law enforcement officials have been making security preparations for the possibility Trump is, indeed, indicted.

Earlier this week, Trump was invited to testify before a Manhattan grand jury in connection with allegations that he paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, to keep quiet about an affair she had with him.

FILE – Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair Venus in Berlin, on Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, who ultimately made the payments, also testified.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payments. NewsNation has reached out to Bragg’s office for comment.

Before the 2016 election, Cohen allegedly paid Daniels $130,000. Although he acknowledged paying Cohen a “monthly retainer” as part of an agreement to “stop the extortionist accusations made by Daniels,” Trump denied having an affair with her.

Cohen, also in 2016, arranged a $150,000 payment via the publisher of the National Enquirer to former Playboy model Karen McDougal in order to quash a story about a separate alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Trump has not faced charges.

Prosecutors say these payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign and accused his company of inflating Cohen’s reimbursement for tax purposes.

If an indictment does happen, Trump would become the first former president ever to face criminal charges.

There has been no public announcement of any time frame for the grand jury’s secret work in the case, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

The Associated Press and NewsNation digital reporter Andrew Dorn contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.