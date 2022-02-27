Trump wins CPAC’s 2024 presidential straw poll

ORLANDO (Reuters) — A whopping 59% of attendees at the CPAC conservative conference in Florida want former Republican President Donald Trump to be the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday.

Underscoring the unparalleled sway Trump enjoys over the Republican base, his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, garnered just 28% of votes at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Orlando.

CPAC tends to draw from the more conservative wing of the Republican Party, and its polls are not necessarily a reliable predictor of the eventual nominee. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, for instance, beat out rivals in its 2016 straw poll but Trump ended up clinching the nomination.