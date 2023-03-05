(NewsNation) — A heckler was escorted out of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after interrupting former President Donald Trump’s speech Saturday.

The heckler reportedly blasted the song “F*** Donald Trump,” according to NewsNation photographer Jordan Clifford who captured on video police escorting the heckler off the premises.

The CPAC crowd could be heard booing the heckler and chanting “USA, USA,” in a clip posted by conservative activist Danny De Urbina.

The heckler has not yet been identified.

Trump’s speech was the keynote address at this year’s CPAC. He took the stage for over an hour, touting his accomplishments in the White House, dismissing the legal cases against him and airing his grievances with President Joe Biden’s administration.

