Trump to headline, DeSantis to skip CPAC for book tour

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (NewsNation) — The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) serves as a blockbuster event for Republicans, and this year will be no different as the party gears up for the next presidential race.

All three declared presidential candidates will attend the conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The reactions to the speeches and issues brought up as well as the results of the traditional straw poll at the end will give a glimpse of what can be expected over the next year or so.

Former President Donald Trump will be the headline speaker for CPAC this year, speaking on Saturday. This will not be the first time he has served in that role.

But before then, the conference will hear from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative political activist and entrepreneur Vivek Rawaswany, both of whom announced runs for the White House last month.

The reception they receive from the crowd will be something to watch, as well whether they mention Trump in their speeches.

Many other politicians will also be attending and speaking at CPAC, including notable names like Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep., Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — who also continues to be a possible presidential candidate — will also be at the conference.

Several different discussions will be held during the event from Wednesday to Saturday. A tweet from CPAC last week shared a glimpse of what issues will be focused on.

“Open Borders. Unaddressed spy balloons. Record overdoses. America is under attack. It’s time we go on the offensive and start protecting the country we love so dearly,” the tweet from CPAC said.

It’s also important to note who will not be attending this year’s conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who remains on of the top names mentioned as a possible Republican presidential nominee, will not be at CPAC as he promotes his new book.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who also could possibly considering a run, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will also not be attending this year’s CPAC.

One issue marring the buildup of the event is a sexual assault allegation by a Republican campaign aide against former White House political director Matt Schlapp, a CPAC organizer and chairman of the American Conservative Union. Although Schlapp has denied the allegations, other leadership concerns have emerged since the allegations came to light.

NewsNation’s Devan Markham contributed to this report.