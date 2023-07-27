Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump docs case

FILE – An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department issued a subpoena for the return of classified documents that Trump had refused to give back, then obtained a warrant and seized more than 100 documents during a dramatic August search of his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(NewsNation) — A third defendant, a Mar-a-Lago worker, has been indicted in the special counsel’s probe of classified documents found at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago’s property manager, is facing charges in the case, according to a superseding indictment filed in federal district court. De Oliveira is accused of trying to delete security footage from the property.

De Oliveira was also charged with one count of making false statements to the FBI.

The new indictment charges Trump with an additional count of will retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts over the efforts to delete security camera footage. Walt Nauta, one of Trump’s aids, was also charged with additional obstruction counts.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

Trump and Nauta were previously charged with retaining national defense records and obstructing the investigation. The indictment came after a monthslong special counsel’s probe that was initiated after the FBI recovered dozens of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Palm Beach.

“Today, a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta,” the special’s counsel’s office said in a statement.

You can read the full indictment below.

A judge has set a May 2024 trial date in the case.

Trump maintains his innocence, claiming he had the right to keep the documents and could declassify them.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.