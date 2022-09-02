Trump ex-adviser Bannon’s request for new trial rejected

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Former White House senior strategist Stephen Bannon leaves the Federal District Court House after being found guilty of being in comtempt of Congress on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Bannon’s legal team did not call witnesses and Bannon did not testify in his own defense during the trial. Former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and Oval Office confidant, Bannon was being prosecuted by the Justice Department after he refused a subpoena to testify before the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A federal judge Friday rejected Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial.

The former Trump adviser was convicted last month of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, a major victory for the Democratic-led panel.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanor counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinizes the Jan. 6, 2021 rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols wrote in a Friday ruling, “Defendant’s arguments relating to the jury instructions, while certainly well preserved, do not demonstrate a serious miscarriage of justice.”

“Defendant has not shown that the testimony from any member of the House of Representatives that he sought would be material,” Nichols added.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist during 2017 before a falling out between the two that was later patched up. Bannon also has played an instrumental role in right-wing media.

Reuters contributed to this report.