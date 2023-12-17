‘Parroting Adolf Hitler’: Biden campaign slams Trump’s immigration comments 

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump repeated his widely condemned rhetoric on undocumented immigrants in which he referred to them as “poisoning the blood of our country” at a campaign rally on Saturday.

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done,” Trump told a full stadium in Durham, New Hampshire. “They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia.”

“They’re pouring into our country. Nobody is even looking at them; they just come in. The crime is going to be tremendous, the terrorism is going to be,” Trump continued.

In October, the GOP frontrunner used the same language during an interview with The National Pulse, when discussing illegal immigration. At the time, Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, called Trump’s comments racist and xenophobic. “Insinuating that immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ echoes nativist talking points and has the potential to cause real danger and violence,’’ Greenblatt said.

While in New Hampshire, Trump also cited Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster his claim that the four indictments he is facing are political persecution.

“Vladimir Putin of Russia says that Biden’s, and this is a quote, ‘politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia, because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,’” Trump said, adding, “They’re all laughing at us.”

Trump went on to praise North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, whom he noted was “very nice.” “He’s not so fond of this administration, but he’s fond of me,” Trump said.

The Biden campaign denounced Trump’s remarks, underscoring the similarities to other authoritarian leaders.

“Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy,” Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. “He is betting he can win this election by scaring and dividing this country. He’s wrong.”

Trump maintains a commanding lead for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, making him Biden’s likely general election opponent next November.

A spokesman for Trump, Steven Cheung told NewsNation that Trump “gave a great speech and knocked it out of the park in front of over 10,000 people who came out to see him.”

“Contrast that with mainstream media and academia at-large who have given safe haven for dangerous anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas rhetoric that is both dangerous and alarming considering what is going on in the world,” Cheung said.