President Biden releases statement following Trump’s acquittal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday evening after the Senate voted 57-43, to acquit former President Donald Trump on the single charge of inciting an insurrection in the former president’s second impeachment trial.

“Today, 57 Senators – including a record 7 Republicans – voted to find former President Trump guilty for inciting that deadly insurrection on our very democracy,” Biden said. “The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives. While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the violence unleashed on the Capitol.”

Biden has been mostly silent on the impeachment debate, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying on Feb. 8, “He won’t spend too much time watching the proceedings.”

In his statement, Biden also paid respects to Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he suffered in the riot.

As he did several times on the campaign trail — and since taking office — Biden attempted to strike a unifying tone in the wake of the trial.

“That is how we end this uncivil war and heal the very soul of our nation. That is the task ahead. And it’s a task we must undertake together. As the United States of America,” he said.