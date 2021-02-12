Senators question both sides over events of Capitol riot, political rhetoric as trial continues

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The question period in former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial began Friday afternoon with senators having four hours to submit questions about the case to impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team.

One of the first questions came from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who have been critical of Trump’s actions. They asked Trump’s lawyers to lay out in detail what Trump did to stop the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and when Trump first learned the building had been breached.

Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen did not answer directly, instead accusing Democrats of denying Trump due process during the impeachment process.

“The House managers did zero investigation and the American people deserve a lot better than that,” he said.

The proceedings began just before noon EST. You can watch the Trump impeachment trial live stream here.

On that line of questioning, Senators Romney and Collins asked both the impeachment managers and the defense team: “When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24 p.m. regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the vice president had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?”

Some senators used the questioning period to ask more broad political questions including asking if the former president was the most Pro-Israel president of all time or if the defense believed President Biden won the election.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren asked a question allowing House impeachment managers to respond to the Trump legal defense team’s video presentation of Democrats previously making electoral college objections.

Trump’s defense wrapped up their opening arguments earlier Friday, telling Senators the impeachment is unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The question period of the trial can continue for a total of four hours and is ongoing; this story will be updated.