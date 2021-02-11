Trump impeachment trial enters 3rd day: Dems to focus on ‘terrible toll’ of Capitol riot

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Democrats making the case that former President Donald Trump should be convicted of inciting the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol will focus on Thursday on the damage wrought in the rampage and the former president’s role in inflaming the rioters.

The House of Representatives has charged Trump with inciting an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day Congress gathered to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

The House managers who are prosecuting the case in the Senate spent much of Wednesday recounting the events that led to the riot and highlighting the threat to Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president.

On Thursday, they planned to illustrate the “terrible toll” of the riot and Trump’s “role in assembling, inciting and inflaming the insurrectionists,” a House aide told Reuters.

There also will be a focus on Trump’s “lack of remorse” during and following the siege, “which is an element in the impeachment calculus,” the aide said.

The trial will continue Thursday, resuming at noon EST. NewsNation will live stream the impeachment proceedings here.

While some Republican senators have said that the House Democrats are presenting their arguments against Trump well, many remained unconvinced Trump should be convicted.

A senior Senate Republican aide said “the cake is baked,” with most of the party’s 50 senators opposing conviction.

Impeachment managers Wednesday opened their first day of arguments with never-before-seen footage of the riot and said they would prove that Trump was no “innocent bystander” but the “inciter in chief” of the deadly attack at the Capitol.

The footage showed the moment the rioters broke through windows and entered the Capitol in a purported attempt to overturn the election results.

“You can see that the rioters first break the window with a wooden beam and a lone police officer inside responds and begins to spray the first man who enters, but is quickly overwhelmed,” said House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett while showing the footage.

Later in the video, U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman can be seen warning Republican Sen. Mitt Romney that rioters were headed his way. The video showed Goodman running toward Romney to warn him that the Capitol had been breached. After encountering Goodman, Romney turns around and runs.

After seeing the footage for the first time on Wednesday, Romney said he did not know he was that close to the rioters and looks forward to thanking Goodman in person.

“I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction,” Romney said.

The managers presented more evidence from the former president himself — hundreds of Trump tweets and comments that culminated in his Jan. 6 rally cry to go the Capitol and “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

“To us it might’ve felt like chaos and madness, but there was method to the madness that day,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said in opening remarks, arguing President Trump’s complicity in the riot.

Republican senators reacted to the evidence as they left the chamber Wednesday night.

“I’m going to listen and draw conclusions when it’s all done,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking Republican in the Senate. “I think they’ve done a good job connecting the dots. The president’s Twitter feed is a matter of public record and they’ve done, like I said, an effective job of going back several months and just showing that public record.”

The start of trial arguments comes after a divided Senate decided that his impeachment trial could proceed even though Trump has already left office.

Senators on Tuesday voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana joined Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Main, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, in breaking party ranks and voting yes.

Trump’s lawyers argued in opening statements that the former president’s rhetoric, including repeated claims without evidence that the election was stolen, is protected by the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech and that the individuals who breached the Capitol were responsible for their own criminal behavior.

The lawyers sought to portray the trial as a sham, asserting that Democrats had weaponized impeachment to end Trump’s political career while ignoring basic principles of fairness and due process.

“We are really here because the majority in the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future,” Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s lawyers, told senators.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump one week after the riot, making him only the third U.S. president to be impeached and the first to be impeached twice.

Trump’s first impeachment trial, which stemmed from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden during the presidential campaign, ended in an acquittal a year ago in what was then a Republican-controlled Senate.

Party leaders have agreed on a fast-moving schedule that could lead to a vote on conviction or acquittal by early next week. Some Democrats had expressed concern that a prolonged trial could delay progress on Biden’s agenda, including a proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

President Biden said this week he will not watch the trial.

Trump’s defense is expected to present their case later in the week.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.