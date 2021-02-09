Trump’s impeachment trial opens with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

House impeachment managers led by acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy P. Blodgett arrive outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., arrives as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starts in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., returns to his office before the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chair of the Senate Budget Committee, arrives as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starts in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., arrives as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starts in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Members of the National Guard stand the Senate subway as Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, arrives ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, arrive ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial began in the Senate Tuesday, with the opening debate focusing on the constitutionality of trying a former president after he’s left office.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month on a charge of inciting insurrection in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

House Democrats, who are serving as prosecutors in the trial, opened their case Tuesday by showing a video of what unfolded on Jan. 6, from the perspectives of rioters storming the Capitol to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, as well as police responding to the attack and lawmakers trapped in the building. It also included snippets of the speech Trump made to his supporters shortly before the siege.

Graphic content warning: House impeachment managers’ video of the Capitol assault is provided below:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House prosecutor, introduced the video, and told senators Tuesday that the case would present “cold, hard facts” against Trump. Senators sitting as jurors, many who themselves fled for safety that day, watched the jarring video that showed rioters pushing past police to storm the halls, throwing down barriers and waving flags.

Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached.

Raskin said in his opening remarks that presidents would create a “January exception” that allowed them to break the law with impunity in the last month of their term if senators did not convict Trump.

“The January exception is an invitation to our founders’ worst nightmare,” Raskin said.

“We risk allowing Jan. 6 to become our future,” he added.

Defense lawyers, who have not yet taken the floor, plan to argue on Tuesday that Trump is not guilty and that only a sitting president can face an impeachment trial.

Trump’s attorneys have argued in a brief filed before the trial that he was exercising his First Amendment rights, and that the case against him is an act of “political theater.”

The defense team has said it plans to counter with its own cache of videos of Democratic politicians making fiery speeches.

“We have some videos up our sleeve,” Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said on a podcast Monday.

A first test Tuesday will be on a vote on the constitutionality of the trial, signaling attitudes in the Senate. The chamber is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with a two-thirds vote, 67 senators, required for conviction.

A similar question was posed late last month when Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a vote to set aside the trial because Trump was no longer in office. At that time, 45 Republicans voted in favor of Paul’s measure. Just five Republicans joined with Democrats to pursue the trial: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Presidential impeachment trials have been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the opening arguments would begin at noon Wednesday, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

After that there are hours for deliberations, witnesses and closing arguments. The trial is expected to continue into the weekend and next week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden will be busy with the business of the presidency and won’t spend much time watching the televised proceedings.

“He’ll leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate,” she said.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting provided by AP’s Lisa Marscaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jill Colvin; as well as Reuters’ David Morgan and Richard Cowan.