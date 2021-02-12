Trump’s lawyers to deliver impeachment defense after House Dems rest their case

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Democrats serving as prosecutors have wrapped up their case in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, and the former president’s attorneys are readying to launch their defense Friday.

The first three days of the trial focused on Trump’s words to supporters in the weeks leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Anticipating defense efforts to disentangle Trump’s rhetoric from the rioters’ actions, the impeachment managers tried to fuse them together through a reconstruction of never-been-seen video footage alongside clips of the president urging his supporters to undo the election results.

Through jarring images and video footage from the siege, House prosecutors forced senators to relive the attack that occurred as Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

“This attack never would have happened but for Donald Trump,” Rep. Madeleine Dean, one of the impeachment managers, said as she choked back emotion. “And so they came, draped in Trump’s flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon.”

As the trial shifts to the defense Friday, Trump’s lawyers are prepared to make a fundamental concession: The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say.

But they’ll dispute that the former president played any part.

“They haven’t in any way tied it to Trump,” David Schoen, one of the president’s lawyers, told reporters near the end of two full days of Democrats’ arguments aimed at doing just that.

He previewed the essence of his argument Tuesday, telling the Senate jurors: “They don’t need to show you movies to show you that the riot happened here. We will stipulate that it happened, and you know all about it.”

In both legal filings and in arguments earlier in the week, Trump’s lawyers have made clear their position that the people responsible for the riot are the ones who actually stormed the building and who are now being prosecuted by the Justice Department.

The defense lawyers also may return to arguments made Tuesday that the trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is now a former president.

The Senate rejected that contention Tuesday as it voted to proceed with the trial, but Republican senators have nonetheless signaled that they remain interested in that argument.

Democrats appear unlikely to secure a conviction by the required two-thirds of the Senate. At least 17 Republican senators would have to side with Democrats. Only Six Republicans voted with Democrats in the 100-seat chamber to proceed with the trial earlier this week.

“If he gets back into office and it happens again, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves,” lead impeachment manager Representative Jamie Raskin told the Senate on Thursday, wrapping up the prosecution arguments.

During a break in the proceedings on Thursday, Republican Sen. James Lankford told reporters that the managers failed to connect the dots between Trump and the rioters.

Senator James Inhofe said: “It’s just redundant, the same thing over and over again. … To me, the more you hear it, the less credibility there is in it.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham indicated in a Twitter statement that conviction is unlikely.

“The ‘Not Guilty’ vote is growing after today,” Graham wrote. “I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd.”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer left open the possibility that Congress might seek a different way to punish Trump if the Senate acquits him. That includes potentially invoking the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which gives Congress the power to bar public officials from holding office if they engaged in insurrection or rebellion.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice and the first to face trial after leaving office. His first impeachment trial, which stemmed from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, ended in an acquittal a year ago in what was then a Republican-controlled Senate.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by Reuters’ David Morgan and Richard Cowan, as well as AP’s Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jill Covin.