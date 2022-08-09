(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump typically spends his summer at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is about an hour away from midtown Manhattan. However, he was at his penthouse high above Fifth Avenue when the FBI showed up early Monday morning at his Mar-a-Lago estate to conduct a search that lasted hours.

It is unknown when he learned of the search happening at his primary residence, but some of his attorneys did show up at Mar-a-Lago as the search warrant was being executed. The former president left Trump Tower Monday night and headed back to New Jersey.

Sources say the warrant is concerning the illegal removal of classified documents the president may have taken with him when he left the White House in 2021.

The National Archives and Records administration informed Congress earlier this year that 15 boxes of documents had been found at Trump’s estate in Florida, and some of the documents found were classified.

Trump indicated in February that he planned to return those classified documents, saying he arranged for boxes containing “letters, records, newspapers, magazines, and various articles” to be transported to the National Archives after “collaborative and respectful discussions.” The National Archive later confirmed it had recovered found documents marked as “classified national security information” in the 15 boxes recovered from Trump’s home.

The former president released a statement following the search:

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.” Former President Donald Trump

It is unclear if the former president is planning to return to Fifth Avenue Tuesday.