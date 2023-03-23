Trump grand jury hearing expected Thursday

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump may hold a tight grasp on much of the Republican base, but there’s a notable minority of GOP voters who don’t consider themselves members of his “Make America Great Again” movement. (Associated Press)

(NewsNation) — After being postponed Wednesday, the grand jury that could vote to indict former President Donald Trump is expected to meet Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump’s prediction that he’d be arrested has yet to happen, yet much about what comes next remains unclear.

Prosecutors have signaled that an indictment is likely, but it’s still unclear whether the grand jury will hear from additional witnesses in the case.

The investigation centers around payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to cover up an alleged affair between her and Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether those payments were illegally concealed.

The jury heard testimony from one of the final witnesses, Robert Costello, a lawyer who had a falling out with the key government witness in the Trump investigation, earlier this week.

If no other witnesses are called, this decision could be put to the vote and 12 of the 23 jurors would have to vote in favor of an indictment to hand one down.

An indictment would mark an unprecedented moment in American history: The first criminal case against a former U.S. president.

If an indictment is handed down, it would be sealed until the arraignment, so the public wouldn’t necessarily know about it unless Trump announced it on social media.

Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, which did not happen and urged his followers to protest.

As the world waits to see whether a grand jury indicts Trump, police erected barricades around a courthouse in lower Manhattan.

If no indictment vote happens Thursday, the matter could stretch into next week as the jury usually meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.