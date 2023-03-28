Trump indictment: Key witness returns, no grand jury vote

A vehicle leaves the garage at the state office building after David Pecker, former CEO of National Enquirer parent company, was believed to have met with a grand jury convening for the investigation of former President Donald Trump, Monday March 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The New York grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments returned to hear more evidence, but still with no details on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.

The grand jury is next scheduled to meet Wednesday.

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified again Monday before the grand jury. This was the grand jury’s first time hearing testimony in the case since last Monday.

Trump is being investigated over payments during his 2016 campaign to two women who alleged affairs or sexual encounters with him.

The former president denies being involved with either of the women, adult film actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, and claims he’s the victim of “extortion.”

While details have not yet been released on why he returned to court, Pecker is a key witness, who allegedly helped arrange the payment to Daniels to stay silent about her alleged affair with Trump.

Pecker’s second testimony follows a scathing speech by Trump this weekend, warning an indictment would spark “potential death and destruction.”

Another witness the grand jury has already heard from is Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer who has said he orchestrated the payoffs. He admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election to keep her from telling her story to media outlets. He said Trump directed him to make the payments.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges arising from the payments and has become a potentially major witness for state prosecutors.

This all comes after Robert Costello, Trump’s former lawyer, testified last week. He said Cohen decided on his own to take care of the payment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating Trump’s role in the scheme and whether he violated business accounting laws and campaign finance laws by making the payment to Daniels.

Trump denies the affair and has called the case a “witch hunt.”