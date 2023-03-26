‘There is no crime here’: Trump’s lawyer on possible indictment

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer spoke out in his defense amid a possible indictment in New York.

One day after Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally, his lawyer Joe Tacopina claimed on NBC’s Meet the Press, that, “Not one misdemeanor exists. There is no crime here.”

“There’s not even a bad act. Detractor of Donald Trump or not. We should all be concerned.”

Tacopina was also asked in the interview about the pointed attacks his client has launched on District Attorney Alvin Bragg via Truth Social. This includes a now-removed post with an image of Bragg’s face and Trump holding a bat side-by-side.

“I’m not his social media consultant,” Tacopina said in response to questions about the post. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it.”

In a familiar pattern for his rallies, the former president lashed out at critics among an excited crowd of 2,000 in Waco, Texas Saturday. He said he would be vindicated in the New York case, for which he falsely predicted his arrest last week.

“Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool and they are willing to use it at levels never seen before it our country,” Trump said at the rally.

Trump also used the event to remind Republican voters that he stands far ahead of other announced or potential candidates in recent polls, jabbing at Florida governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is widely expected to announce his bid for presidency in the coming months.

As Trump launches into his campaign, his jabs at DeSantis are only ramping up.

“Florida has been tremendously successful for many years long before this guy became governor. So he gets the nomination because of you. He wins the election because of you. So I’m not a big fan,” Trump said.