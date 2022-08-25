DOJ files redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit under seal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation) — By the order of a federal judge, the Department of Justice Thursday provided a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

The document was filed under seal. It was not immediately clear when it might be made public, or how much of it will be disclosed.

DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley issued a statement saying, “The United States has filed a submission under seal per the Court’s order of Aug. 22. The Justice Department respectfully declines further comment as the Court considers the matter.”

It is now up to U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to consider the redaction proposals made by the DOJ and whether to release a version of the affidavit, if at all. Reinhart has previously said there are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed.

The DOJ, however, has tried to keep the affidavit sealed, saying the investigation is ongoing and releasing the document could hamper investigators’ efforts.

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” the DOJ wrote in a motion last week to keep the affidavit sealed.

Judge Reinhart declined that motion.

Reinhart acknowledged on Monday that it was possible that the redactions, or blacked-out portions, would be so extensive as to make the document essentially incomprehensible.

Media outlets trying to unseal all the Trump search warrant documents filed a new motion Thursday asking the judge to unseal the redacted document.

The affidavit could provide more specific details as to what the Department of Justice believed was at Mar-a-Lago and why they felt the need to conduct a search.

The FBI searched the former president’s Palm Beach estate on Aug. 8.

An earlier release of the search warrant painted a picture of the possible crimes authorities believe Trump may have committed, including violating the Espionage Act. The warrant also revealed that 33 documents ranging from “top secret” to “classified” were pulled from the estate.

The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

Trump has urged the release of the unredacted affidavit and has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government following what he calls an “un-American break-in.”

Trump and his legal team claim all of the documents were declassified and rightfully in his possession. The fact the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago indicates authorities do not believe that claim to be true.

The DOJ submission of the redacted affidavit comes as a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that most Americans approve of the FBI’s search of Trump’s estate. More than 93% of Democrats and 61% of independents surveyed said they somewhat or strongly approve of the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Florida home, compared to just 30% of Republicans who said the same.

