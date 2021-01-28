Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump met with House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and agreed to help Republicans win back the majority in the House in 2022.

Trump’s political action committee Save America PAC weighed in on the meeting.

“President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House,” the Save America PAC said in a statement. It said the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida “was a very good and cordial one.”

McCarthy said in a statement in part, “Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022.”

In the 2020 general election, Democrats retained the majority with a slim margin in the House 222 to 212; 218 is needed for the majority.

Reuters contributed reporting by Tim Ahmann