Trump opens ‘Office of Former President’ in Florida

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump opened an “Office of the Former President” that will handle his duties as a former president and seek to further his administration’s agenda.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” a statement released Monday said.

The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate trial is expected to begin the week of Feb. 8.

The former president was banned from multiple social media platforms including Twitter in the days following the insurrection at the Capitol.

In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: “We will be back in some form.” Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Also on Monday, the “MAGA Patriot Party National Committee” filed a statement of organization with the FEC using Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” A spokesperson for the former president confirmed to NewsNation that he is not involved.

“We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting,” said Trump spokesperson Jason Miller.

Before leaving office, Trump pursued unsuccessful legal challenges to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden, claiming there had been widespread electoral fraud.