Trump, Pence have ‘good conversation’ in White House meeting

President Donald Trump walking out to speak in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington. Walking behind Trump is Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (Reuters/AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met at the White House on Monday evening and had a “good conversation,” a senior administration official told Reuters.

The meeting comes amid reports of a strained relationship between the two after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol last week.

The Associated Press reports the two had a “good conversation,” discussing the week ahead and “reflecting” on the administration’s accomplishments over the last four years.

The official said that during the meeting, both men agreed that “those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans” and pledged to continue working on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term.

