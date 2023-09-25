Trump pledges to investigate MSNBC parent company for ‘threatening treason’

Former President Trump pledged to investigate Comcast, the parent company for NBC and MSNBC, if he is elected in 2024, saying it “will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events.”

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday.

“I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events,” the former President wrote.

Trump also rehashed a phrase he has often used for news media in the past, calling it the “enemy of the people.”

“The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!” Trump added.

It’s unclear whether a particular story or report drew Trump’s ire. He sat down with new “Meet The Press” host Kristen Welker on NBC earlier this month.

During the interview, Trump repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and rigged. His subsequent efforts to overturn the results and remain in power are at the center of federal charges against him in Washington, D.C., and state charges in Georgia.

MSNBC hosted a panel discussion Thursday on federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy saying she left the Durham investigation into Trump-Russia ties because of political meddling in the probe.

The former president will regularly deride coverage he dislikes as “fake news,” as well as singling out particular outlets and reporters.

The Hill has reached out to Comcast, NBC and MSNBC for comment.