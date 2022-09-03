Live: Trump rally in Pennsylvania the first of fall campaign

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night will hold his first rally of the general election season in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state.

It will also be Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Florida.

Trump is in Pennsylvania to help boost support for Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, both of whom he backed in their Republican primary races.

While Trump’s endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races.

It it difficult to know exactly what to expect from the former president, but experts say it will be a typical Trump speech, one with added fuel to the fire following President Joe Biden’s recent speech in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Biden painted a picture of American democracy in peril at the hands of “MAGA Republicans,” fervent loyalists to Trump, whom he said were a grim threat to U.S. democracy, during his “Soul of the Nation” address.

The appearances by Biden and Trump serve to show the stark contrasts and growing chasm emerging between Democrats and Republicans in one of America’s most pivotal swing states.

Republicans did not take Biden’s condemnation of their party lightly, as GOP politicians and right-wing news outlets pounced on what they tagged as divisive comments by Biden at a time when tensions nationwide are already high.

As for Saturday’s rally, “I expect the former president to play the hits,” The Hill political reporter Al Weaver told NewsNation. “By that I mean I expect him to go heavy into the FBI investigation into him, the DOJ investigation, and all the investigations seeking to possibly indict him in the future.”

The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges.

Trump’s base of voters seems anything but turned off, if not energized by, the litany of investigations swirling around the embattled former president, including the DOJ and FBI Mar-a-Lago investigation, the ongoing Jan. 6 inquiry, the Georgia election tampering probe and a financial wrongdoing investigation in New York.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer as they wait in line outside a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A supporter dressed as Uncle Sam shows his support while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks ahead of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A person waits in line outside a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The rally is Donald Trump’s first rally of the general election season, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, center, talks to former President Donald Trump supporters outside a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump wait in line outside a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Supporters wave flags as they wait in line outside a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

People wait in line to enter a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The rally is Donald Trump’s first rally of the general election season, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz speaks ahead of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks ahead of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

