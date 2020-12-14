Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

(NewsNation Now) — President Trump announced on Twitter that Attorney General William Barr is stepping down from his post.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump said.

Trump has publicly expressed his displeasure about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

Trump also tweeted Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled “an outstanding person,” will become Acting Attorney General.

