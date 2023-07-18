Trump says he was told he’s a ‘target’ in Jan. 6 investigation

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he received a letter stating he is a target of a grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

It’s an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was with his family after a Turning Point event in Florida Sunday night when he got the news.

Special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, gave Trump a letter giving him “a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury,” the former president claimed.

A spokesman for Smith declined comment to the Associated Press.

“THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Last year, a House Committee that was also probing the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results during Jan.6 recommended criminal charges against Trump. However, this criminal referral was mostly symbolic.

Speaking at a South Carolina news conference where he unveiled his military policy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as Trump’s main rival, declined to say what he thought about the letter in particular. However, DeSantis did criticize what he called the “politicization” of the Justice Department.

Letters like the ones Trump says he’s received this week can be used to advise people that prosecutors have evidence linking them to a crime. Trump previously received one before being charged in a different federal investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Prosecutors, in an indictment for that case, included evidence of these documents being stored in areas of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate potentially open to the public. They also detailed two times Trump reportedly showed these materials to unauthorized persons.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office has been looking into whether Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his loss in the state to current President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Considered the front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential race, Trump will be in Iowa Tuesday for a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.