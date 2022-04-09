Trump supporters arrive, camp out in North Carolina ahead of rally

FILE – In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Stock in a company planning to buy Trump’s new social media business plunged Monday, April 4, 2022 on a news report that two key staff members left and a regulatory filing that it will miss a key deadline to file its annual financial statements. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

SELMA, NC (NewsNation) – Hundreds of people are expected to arrive in North Carolina Saturday to see Former President Donald Trump as he hosts his endorsing candidates running for the upcoming 2022 elections.

The “Save America Rally” will be held in Selma at The Farm at 95 in Johnston County. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

In addition to Trump, the following are scheduled to speak:

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who Trump has endorsed for the Republican seat in the Senate being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, who is running for reelection

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of the North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District

N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Bo Hines, candidate for U.S. Representative from North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District

Trump supporters like Mike Boatman decided to camp out across the street from the event space to beat the crowd and glimpse the former commander-in-chief.

“This is my 33rd rally and just to be first in line and maybe get that front row seat and be close to Trump,” he said.

This event will draw hundreds of people to the Johnston County area. Some travelers flew in, and others drove from as far as Florida.

“It’s really important that we try to get in line to at least be the first 50 in line so we can kinda get in the rally and get into the chairs, and we can get a little closer to Trump,” said Pam Lathrope.

Photo courtesy: WNCN/Darran Todd

She and her friend Debbie Jarvis drove more than seven hours to attend this rally.

“I’d love to hear what they’re talking about, and I’d like to see the candidates that Trump backs and hear what they have to say,” Jarvis said.

Amy Le and her husband, Covan Nguyen, flew in from San Diego, California, to attend the rally, which they say is like no other.

“We came from a communist country, so we know what communism is like. What we’re seeing right now is not just the practice of communism on us. What they are doing right now is enforcing communism on us,” Le said.

The couple relocated from Vietnam years ago.

“We’re standing up, and we always support him so the people can see and speak it out and all people can work it all together. But most Trump rallies are very peaceful and friendly,” Nguyen said.

Trump is expected to speak about his support of Representative Ted Budd’s bid for the U.S. Senate—replacing retiring Senator Richard Burr.

Others are hoping for a different outcome.

“Maybe he’ll announce that he will run, but I doubt it because it’s after midterms, but maybe he’ll announce,” Boatman said.

NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to the report.