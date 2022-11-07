Trump teases ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15

(NewsNation) — During a rally in Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” coming the week after the midterms.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” the former president said.

Previous reports indicated he could announce a 2024 run for president some time that week.

“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” Trump said Monday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.