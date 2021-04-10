Trump to headline RNC retreat Saturday

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to headline the Republican National Committee Spring Retreat in Florida Saturday.

Hundreds of donors and several presidential prospects are expected to be at the closed-door retreat in Palm Beach.

The invitation-only gathering is designed to raise millions of dollars for the GOP.

Other attendees reportedly include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. Also scheduled to speak are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The lineup at the weekend gathering excludes any leading Republicans who have pushed back against Trump’s election claims or supported his impeachment. Those who aren’t expected to appear include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.