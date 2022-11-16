(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is running for president in 2024 will have big implications for both parties.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago announcement comes as some in the Republican Party are calling for a shift toward other potential candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Republican strategist Nick Adams said Trump’s record on the economy and foreign affairs speaks for itself, and he thinks Trump can get the support he needs.

“Donald Trump is going to win the Republican nomination, and then he’s going to go on and win the presidency. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind,” Adams said.

Democratic strategist Dr. Jason Nichols said a Trump run would be beneficial to the Democrats, who are coming off an unexpectedly successful midterm election.

Nichols said he thought President Joe Biden would do fine running against Trump for a second time, though some have raised concerns about Biden’s age if he seeks a second term.

“He may have a tougher time with someone like DeSantis, who could actually unify the party on the other side. And right now, I think they’re going to be divided. And I think Donald Trump is someone who would rather burn it down than let the party move on,” Nichols said.

Trump is the only candidate who has officially announced a 2024 run so far.