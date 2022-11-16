Trump’s White House bid amid diminished GOP support

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump faces less than robust Republican support after he announced his third run at the White House on Tuesday.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said, kicking off an early start to the 2024 contest in front of a crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida

Making the announcement was the easy part, as Trump is now facing a much different political reality than his past campaigns.

“I think Trump might be the only who could lose,” said Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff. “Why is that? Because an election with Donald Trump wouldn’t be about anything other than Donald Trump.”

More than one GOP megadonor is on record saying not to expect a big check.

Yet, time is on Trump’s side.

His announcement came 720 days before election day, which is much further out than former President Barack Obama’s (582 days) and George W Bush’s (567 days) re-election announcements.

“He’s not in office. So he has more time,” Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, said. “Because … when you’re in office, you also have to do the job of the president.”

Purdue University political science professor Martin Sweet said, “The tactical advantage is really one of trying to freeze the field.”

“If he steps in, there’s a number of other prospective candidates who have said, ‘if Trump is a candidate, I won’t run,’” Sweet said.

A host of potential challengers are meeting this weekend for a Republican conference in Las Vegas.

Among the attendees is Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and former Secretary of State Mike Pomepo. Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are headlining.

“When you’re leading, you take incoming fire,” DeSantis said.

Trump’s announcement will have big implications for both parties and is motivating Democrats, mounting opposition to another bid.

One congressman is already tossing around a bill to bar Trump from holding office.

According to The Hill, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) is eyeing legislation that would bar Trump from serving in office under the 14th Amendment “for leading an insurrection against the United States.”

The former president is also facing a slew of investigations, subpoenas and lawsuits.

But will it all affect his presidential bid?

“This should not freeze any of the DOJ investigations of him,” Sweet said. “Any of the civil claims that we’ve seen already. Were about actions that happen before he entered public office, and all of those things would still go forward.”

Fundraising is now the focus for Trump on what could be a historic run and return to the White House.

Now that he’s officially filed the presidential paperwork, Trump is subject to a new set of FEC regulations over the amount of money he can raise and what he can spend it on.

“He has passion for this country and his passion for the greatness that America has been in the past, where we could be in the future,” Bobb said. And I think he’s just ready to run.”