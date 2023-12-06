Trump will be 2024 GOP nominee, says Kari Lake

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake told NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that Donald Trump’s reelection in 2024 is inevitable.

“I think there are some good people on that stage,” said Lake. “And I really hope that they get the reality check that it’s time to unify behind President Trump — an incredible man who’s already led this nation to prosperity, safety and security.”

Lake, a former television news anchor, ran in 2022 for Arizona governor, narrowly losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Like Trump in 2020, Lake has still not conceded in that race.

She also doesn’t view Trump’s mounting legal woes as a liability for him going into the 2024 election.

“This is just a legal witch hunt,” she said. “This is legal tyranny that’s being imposed on President Trump in an effort to stop him. He is a disrupter. He went to D.C. and he kind of tipped over the applecart and showed us where all the corruption was.”

In terms of who could be Trump’s pick for vice president in 2024, Lake said former South Carolina governor and current Trump competitor Nikki Haley could be an option.

“I do wonder, though, if the fact that she’s (Haley) running against him would maybe put her on the list of people that he wouldn’t choose because you’ve got to have somebody that is your partner and that believes in what you believe. And we’ve heard her being very critical of President Trump.”

Lake’s steadfast support for Trump has led many to speculate about the chances of her sharing the ticket with Trump.

“That’s going to be up to President Trump and I believe he will pick the right person to run with him,” said Lake.