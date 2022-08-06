Trump wins straw poll at top conservative confab CPAC

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA – JULY 22: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arizona’s primary election will take place August 2. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — In a sign that the former president retains influence over a large swath of conservative activists, Donald Trump won the presidential straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Texas on Saturday.

Trump won 69 percent of the vote, topping Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won 24 percent. The former president’s strength was also evident in his approval rating among CPAC voters, which stood at 99 percent.

However, when Trump’s name was excluded from the list of potential candidates, DeSantis won a decisive 65 percent of voters.

DeSantis also received the most votes when asked who Trump should pick as a vice presidential running mate, netting 43 percent of the votes. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem came in second with 9 percent of votes.

Election integrity was voted the most important issue for CPAC attendees, with more than 60 percent of people selecting it as one of their top three issues. Border security came in second, with 51 percent choosing it, with energy independence sitting at third with 31 percent.

The straw poll, which was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, also asked attendees who they thought would be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom came in first place with 37 percent of the vote and former first lady Michelle Obama came in second with 16 percent of the vote. President Joe Biden sat at third with 8 percent.