(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, to stump for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who he has endorsed.

Trump has made the rounds touting other candidates who’ve gotten his endorsement. Earlier this month, he was in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania stumping for Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, although as The Hill columnist Niall Stanage noted to NewsNation, he didn’t speak much about either.

“He didn’t really mention Mehmet Oz or Doug Mastriano until really quite late in his remarks,” Stanage said after the Pennsylvania event.

In Pennsylvania, Trump did hint about running for president again, as he has done before, and decried the FBI search of his home in Florida.

At the Saturday rally in Ohio, speakers set to appear include Vance and Ohio congressmen Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson, as well as Republican congressional candidates Max Miller, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and J.R. Majewski, Newsweek reported.

Vance’s race against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has gotten much media attention. Currently, the Republican holds a four-point lead over Ryan in the Senate race according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Friday.

Ryan’s campaign rolled out a new ad on Saturday mocking Vance ahead of the rally which is set to take place during Ohio State University’s game against the University of Toledo.

Vance leads Ryan 44 percent to 40 percent, per the poll cited by The Hill. While The Hill said Republicans were expected to have a slight advantage as Ohio is red-leaning, Ryan and other Democrats say they still have a chance at flipping the seat.

The Washington Post reported that GOP donors have been concerned Vance is running a “lazy” and ineffective campaign. But he told the newspaper in a brief interview that he plans to step up his campaign activity.

“We’re in the phase of the campaign where more and more people are paying attention so intensity dials up a little bit,” Vance said.