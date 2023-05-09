Tucker Carlson launching new show on Twitter

(NewsNation) —Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s launching a new show on the social media platform.

In April , the conservative political commentator was fired by Fox News in the wake of the Dominion defamation lawsuit against the news outlet.

Carlson was Fox’s most popular personality, as well as the source of repeated controversies. He replaced Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s primetime lineup with his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016.

In a video posted to his Twitter feed, Carlson told his followers that most news consumed by the American people is only “true in the literal sense” and that “at the most basic level, it’s a lie.”

“A lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind. Facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated,” Carlson said in the video.

He went on to say that Twitter is the “only” big platform remaining that allows for free speech.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”

Carlson teased that soon, Twitter will be the home for a new version of the show he hosted for the last six and a half years. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

It’s unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air.

A Fox spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson’s lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.