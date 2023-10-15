‘Turn this nightmare around’: Kari Lake kicks off Senate bid

FILE – Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Lake, an ally of Donald Trump who has refused to acknowledge her loss in last year’s race for Arizona governor, is running for U.S. Senate. A senior adviser says Lake will formally launch her campaign on Oct. 10.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NewsNation) — Kari Lake recently launched a U.S. Senate campaign for Arizona, criticizing the “far-left” and President Joe Biden’s administration.

“They refuse to fund the wall. They want to grant asylum to everybody coming across and this is not what the American people want,” Lake said. “They’ve been behind the disastrous energy policy, which has made our gas prices go through the roof and our energy prices go through the roof. And frankly, what they’ve done when it comes to energy has made us less secure and hurt us on a national security level.”

Lake joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss her priorities for her Senate run, discussing energy, immigration and abortion.

“I’m gonna go to the Senate and help reverse that. We’re going to put America first, we’re going to put Arizona first and turn this nightmare around.”

Lake garnered national attention during her 2022 gubernatorial election for claiming there was election fraud. After her loss, Lake said she was collecting evidence against what she called the “broken election system” in Arizona.

“I want everybody out there to know that I’m continuing along with my court cases, we want to have secure elections. This is not a Republican issue. It’s a Republican, a Democrat and an Independent. It’s an American issue.”

On Election Day, Maricopa County voters faced issues with machines at some polling places failing to scan completed ballots. Election officials moved to correct the problem and voters were allowed to place their ballots in a secure drop box to be counted once the issue was resolved or cast their votes at a different polling place. There has been no widespread evidence of election fraud reported in Arizona’s 2022 election.