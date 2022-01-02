Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account

(NewsNation Now) — Twitter said Sunday it permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over “repeated violations” of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told NewsNation in a statement.

As of Sunday morning, Greene’s congressional account was still up.

In response to the suspension, Greene said in a statement published on Telegram that she was telling the truth.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Greene has previously been suspended by Twitter several times for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter updated its COVID-19 misinformation policy in March to include a strike system to determine when further enforcement action is necessary.

The company says it believes the strike system has helped educate the public on its policies and further reduced the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter.

The consequences for violating their COVID-19 misleading information policy depend on the severity and type of the violation and the account’s history of previous violations, the company says per its Help Center page.

Repeated violations of the policy are enforced on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of the policy:

1 strike: No account-level action

2 strikes: 12-hour account lock

3 strikes: 12-hour account lock

4 strikes: 7-day account lock

5 or more strikes: Permanent suspension

The Hill contributed to this report.