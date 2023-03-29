Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over post

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters in January 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NewsNation) — Twitter temporarily restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional account Tuesday after the Georgia Republican posted a graphic that referred to a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

Greene posted a screenshot on her personal Twitter account of the notice of her suspension for violating Twitter’s rules.

Greene claimed her tweet that was sent following the school shooting in Nashville was “exposing Antifa’s plan for violence on the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance.’”

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, this week. Police say the suspect in that shooting, who was killed during the incident, identified as transgender.

“My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,'” she tweeted. “The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.”

Twitter notified the congressional lawmaker that they temporarily limited some of her account features for violating the rules.

The ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’ according to the TransRadicalActivistNetwork.org, or TRAN, is scheduled to take place on April 1 in front of the Supreme Court.

According to reports, Twitter limited Greene to only being able to send direct messages to her followers. She was not permitted to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts.

“Restore my account immediately,” Greene tweeted on her personal account in response.

The Hill contributed to this report.