Unproductive Congress passed just 27 bills in 2023

(NewsNation) — Congress wrapped up its least productive year since 1932 after passing just 27 bills for President Joe Biden to sign, despite holding a total of 724 votes.

When Congress comes back into session on Jan. 8, it will continue negotiations over several pieces of legislation, namely, the big aid package that would send money to Ukraine and Israel.

Republicans have made it clear that a foreign aid package will not be passed without meaningful changes to asylum laws and border security.

Meanwhile, Democrats will continue to negotiate the aid package after Christmas. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are getting closer to a deal that would bring together aid for Ukraine and Israel and strengthen border security.

Congress is also facing two government funding deadlines, Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, which could complicate the aid package negotiations.

Typically, a presidential election year makes passing big, meaningful legislation harder, and with so much left on the table, lawmakers will have a lot to tackle when Congress comes back in session.