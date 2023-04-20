US debt: What are next steps to settling borrowing limit?

(NewsNation) — House Republicans’ debt limit bill pairs a debt ceiling increase expected to last into next year with what Speaker Kevin McCarthy said would be about $4.5 trillion in savings generated in part by cutting Biden administration priorities.

Republicans only have a four-vote majority in the House, so is it even possibly for McCarthy to get support for the bill?

Chris Stirewalt told NewsNation yes, but it’s only the beginning phase of “a dance that’ll take place over the coming weeks.”

“I think he’s got a decent shot to pass. We’ve heard from (Rep.) Nancy Mace and others, some reservations. But so far, at least, it seems like this is a fairly typical kind of proposal that you might have seen from John Boehner or somebody else in the past.

Meanwhile, Biden and some top congressional Democrats are calling on Republicans to present a “clean” debt limit bill and hold separate negotiations on a budget.

“The president, Leader Schumer, and Leader Jeffries also discussed House Republicans’ brinkmanship over default and how their recklessness could crash the economy. President Biden, Leader Schumer, and Leader Jeffries agree that we won’t negotiate over default and Republicans should pass a clean bill like they did three times in the previous administration,” the White House said in a readout.

Stirewalt said “cleanliness is in the eye of the beholder.”

“To Democrats, it’s clean, because it’s unconditional. For Republicans, they’d say that’s dirty tricks. You can’t just raise the debt ceiling without having cuts and do something about spending,” he explained. This clean proposal is Biden’s part of the dance. That’s their step one.”

He added: “Republicans say we want the moon, Democrats say we’ll give you nothing, and only after those two positions are in place it’s an open question whether McCarthy really has the votes to get that done. “Assuming he does, then Democrats come back and say no compromise; we’re not going to accept anything. Then, we’ll find out how big of a pickle the country may be in.”

While the U.S. hasn’t technically seen a default in its history, Stirewalt said if it were to happen, Americans would have to see whether politicians can “act like grownups” long enough to get it done without “causing real harm to real people.”

“The most radical position among Republicans is to embrace the default to what they call order the spending, prioritize spending pass legislation to shut down these agencies to pay the debt, but not do this and XYZ. That’s not going to happen, right. Democrats aren’t going to go for that,” Stirewalt said.

Republicans don’t have control of the Senate and have a thin majority in the House. So, Stirewalt said the question then becomes, “How bad do Democrats want to make it in the other direction?” Which adds tons of pressure and consequences.

“Would the political motivation, would the strategic motivation be to make the default as painful and brutal as possible to force Republicans to the negotiating table? What does that do to the national credit,” Stirewalt said. “What does that do to people’s confidence in the United States at a time where by the way, we are facing now two serious threats: one from Vladimir Putin, one from China. This is not a time where Americans probably want to look like a basket case of a country that can’t pay its bills on time.”

McCarthy is now imploring Biden to restart talks.

President Joe Biden, who has refused to negotiate in order to pay the nation’s debts, has said McCarthy’s bill is a no-go.

A vote in the House is expected next week. It faces challenges, Democrats in the House and Senate are almost certain to be opposed. However, some Republicans haven’t shown support, either.