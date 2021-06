WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 07: The exterior of the White House is seen from outside the security fencing on March 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden delivered remarks virtually this morning at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast focusing on racial inequality in honor of the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Senior White House staff and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made progress in meetings on Wednesday toward an outline of a potential agreement on infrastructure, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

President Joe Biden has invited the group to come to the White House on Thursday to discuss the possible deal, she said.

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese