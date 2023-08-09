Utah man killed in FBI raid connected to Biden threat investigation

(NewsNation) — A Utah man was shot to death Wednesday morning during an FBI raid investigating threats to harm President Joe Biden.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City office said in a statement that the agency is reviewing the shooting, which happened around 6:15 a.m. in Provo.

Agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence when the shooting happened, the FBI said.

According to court documents, Craig Robertson, the man who was killed, threatened to assault and murder Biden in a social media post made on or around Monday Aug. 7.

NewsNation local affiliate KTVX reported that Biden was in Utah to sign a national monument designation for the Greater Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

“I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE,” Robertson allegedly wrote. “WELCOM, BUFFOON-IN-CHIEF!”

An official told ABC News that the threats had been deemed credible. Not only did Robertson make threatening posts, the official said to ABC, but he also made plans to take physical action.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Salt Lake FBI said the agency takes all shooting incidents involving agents or task force members seriously.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the statement said. “As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

