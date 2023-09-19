Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson resigning from state House of Representatives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announced Monday he will be resigning from the state’s House of Representatives and will step down as speaker on Nov. 15.

Wilson was elected into the House of Representatives for District 15 in 2011, which serves east of Interstate 15 in the Davis County area of Layton and Kaysville. He has served as the House speaker since January 2019.

“Serving in the Utah House of Representatives and as speaker of the House has been the honor, privilege, and opportunity of a lifetime — and I don’t say that lightly,” Wilson said. “I did not anticipate the lifelong impact of my decision to run for public office nearly 14 years ago.”

Wilson said his service in the Legislature stems far beyond policies passed, saying he has built lifelong friendships and come to love and appreciate the people of Utah.

“I am excited for my next chapter and have full confidence in my peers in the House, Senate, and executive branch to continue making Utah the best place to live, learn, work and play,” Wilson said.

The announcement comes amid questions marks about who will replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Wilson has previously expressed interest in running for the U.S. Senate, launching an exploratory committee to raise funding and test the waters of support.

Following Romney’s announcement not to seek reelection, Wilson said it’s never been more important to elect a strong conservative fighter to the U.S. Senate.

“The stakes are too high, and we need a leader with the guts to stand up and get things done for the people of this state,” Wilson said. In his statement, Wilson said he was encouraged by the fundraising and endorsements he has received. He simply ended his statement by telling followers to “Stay tuned.”

Wilson’s campaign website was recently updated to invite the public to a Draper address for a special announcement Sept. 27. Wilson is also expected to speak with media alongside Utah Senate President Stuart Adams at Utah Tech University in Southern Utah on Monday afternoon.

Adams said he has had the privilege of calling Wilson a friend and a trusted colleague in a statement made following Wilson’s announcement.

“It has been an honor serving alongside Speaker Wilson in partnership every day to improve our great state,” Adams said. “We have successfully been able to navigate challenges and accomplish great things for Utahns and Utah. I commend him for his service and dedication to the people of Utah. We will miss his presence at the Utah Legislature.”

Throughout his time in the Utah Legislature, Wilson has taken on a variety of roles including House majority leader, House majority assistant whip and vice chair of the Executive Appropriations Committee. His efforts included the relocation of the Utah State Prison, expanding funding for state parks, public education, transportation and preservation and restoration of the Great Salt Lake.

House Minority Whip Rep. Jen Dailey-Provost, D-District 22, said Wilson consistently demonstrated his dedication to bipartisanship and adherence to proper procedure.

“We thank Speaker Wilson for his remarkable decade-long commitment to the State Legislature,” Dailey-Provost said. “Our caucus anticipates collaborating with him and the entire Majority Caucus throughout this transition period.”